10 Things You Don't Know About Nimbu Pani
20 Oct, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Nimbu pani or lemon water can help you detoxify
Nimbu aka Lemon when added in hot water becomes a cleanser
The aroma of a lemon helps clear the mind early morning. Therefore, it is suggested to drink nimbu pani in morning
Nimbu pani aka lemon water reduces feelings of stress
Do you know lemon water uplifts the moods and helps those who deal with depression and anxiety?
Nimbu pani or lemon water helps in glowing the skin. Acnes can be reduced with this water as it cleanses the excess oil.
Lemon water helps in weight loss too. Drinking a glass of hot water, mixed along with 1 – 2 spoons of lemon juice is a home remedy to lose inches.
Lemons are acidic! Don’t drink too much of lemon water.
If lemon water is consumed more, it may change the teeth colour.
Cold nimbu pani aka lemon water with black salt is a great alternative to aerated drinks
Nimbu pani or lemon water should be consumed without sugar. It boosts your immune system.
