Bhumi turns up the heat in a jaw-dropping black high slit dress

14 Sep, 2023

Simran Keswani

Bhumi Pednekar in a brown coord set with plunging neckline that showcases her midriff is a sight to behold

Looking breathtaking in a green cut-out gown, Bhumi set the fashion bar too high with her bold ensemble

Serving style like no other, Bhumi looks sexy in a black faux leather bodycon dress

Embracing elegance and seduction with a see-through velvet dress, Bhumi flaunts her hour-glass figure

Channeling her inner Greek Goddess, Bhumi looks breathtaking in her bold sweetheart-tube neck gown

Bhumi radiates sunshine in a yellow dress with fur at the bottom

Bhumi mesmerizes in a heavenly white high slit gown : An angelic fashion moment

Winning the internet in a pink off-shoulder gown, Bhumi channels her inner Barbie

Bhumi's killer abs take center stage in a black coord set with a stunning halter neckline

Bhumi blossoms in a stunning corset floral dress, the perfect ensemble for summer

