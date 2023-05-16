Mrunal Thakur mesmerised her fans with her multi-coloured saree for an award night.
Mrunal Thakur radiated an unreal glow in a dull yellow saree with a short-sleeve blouse featuring a plunging deep V neckline and tied-up bow.
Mrunal Thakur slays undoubtedly in a classic black saree with a sleeveless blouse.
Mrunal Thakur looked like a vision to behold in a silk saree with gold zari work and patti borders throughout the pallu.
Mrunal Thakur casts a magical spell with her yellow and orange-coloured saree for an ad shoot in Goa.
Mrunal Thakur's floral print saree from the movie Sitaramam is what dreams are made of.
Mrunal Thakur went desi with a kanjeevaram saree that came with a golden flower against a red base and a golden patti border.
Mrunal Thakur exuded elegance in her black organza saree with sequin blouse.
Mrunal Thakur made jaws drop in Rs 48,500 in a pink saree with delicate gold embroidery with a sleeveless blouse.
