10 Tips to AVOID Back Pain During Pregnancy
During pregnancy, women usually face back pain problems. Here are ten home remedies for instant relief:
Regular stretching exercises of the lower back will help to relieve the pain naturally.
Massage the back for a few minutes to give relief to the pain.
Avoid standing for longer durations and get enough rest.
Maintaining posture is necessary during pregnancy. Try to place a cloth or towel behind your back for support while sitting.
Getting enough amount of sleep is essential for pregnant women.
Avoid lifting heavy objects during pregnancy, or it will lead to back pain.
If back pain is severe, you should be concerned with your doctor.
