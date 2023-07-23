You must use anti-dandruff shampoo to reduce scalp irritation during the hot and humid weather.
Try massaging your hair with coconut at least twice a week. It reduces dandruff and keeps your hair healthy.
Try to Maintain a balanced diet rich in nutrients that can help have good scalp health.
Make sure to brush your hair well to stimulate the blood flow to your scalp and help reduce the dead skin cells.
Remember to wash your hair with moderate water, which is not too hot or cold.
Using aloe vera gel to remove dandruff, as it has antibacterial and antifungal properties.
Lemon juice is a natural remedy to eliminate dandruff from your hair. It nourishes your hair and keeps them healthy.
Try to avoid using chemical products because they can damage your hair.
Don't use hot water to wash your hair because it can worsen the dandruff problem.
If the problem of dandruff is not getting cured by natural methods, you should consult your dermatologist.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Signs Your Baby is Tired More Than Ever