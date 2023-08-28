10 Tips to Prevent Heat Rash in Summer Naturally
Heat rashes, acne and allergies in Summer are prevalent, especially for sensitive skin.
Exposure to the sun can cause skin rashes on various parts of your body, including neck, chest, and face.
It's very natural to get sunburned in a scorching hot summer, so make sure you take care of yourself.
Wear loose clothes to allow the air to circulate through your skin and keep it dry. This helps to prevent the sweat away from your body.
You can also use aloe vera to reduce the itching and irritation from the affected areas.
Apply ice cubes on the burned areas to provide a cooling effect on your skin.
Neem leaves are another solution for protecting your skin from sunburn. It will cleanse the affected skin area.
Apply multani mitti on the required area as it has a cooling effect and reduces the problem of burning and itching.
