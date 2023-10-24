10 Trendy Blouse Designs For Banarasi Silk Sarees 2023
24 Oct, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Sleeveless blouse: If you are going for a brightly coloured Banarasi silk saree, then opt for a lighter-toned sleeveless blouse to subtle out the look.
Embellished blouse: This style looks more bridal or wedding-friendly. You can add embroidery or embellishments to your already-weaved Banarasi silk blouse to make it look more heavy. Go all big here!
T-shirt blouse: This is the easiest style. In fact, you can do a pretty DIY with this look and have any plain t-shirt pair up with the Banarasi saree for an instant casual look.
Full sleeves blouse: Deepika Padukone has been wearing these blouses with her Sabyasachi Banarasi silk sarees since forever. Have a boat neck or a simple round neck but keep the sleeves longer than regular. This looks very elegant.
Blouse with dupatta: Add more volume to your already stunning Banarasi silk saree and wear it with a dupatta in a contrasting shade. This will add a statement to your overall look.
Blouse with a backless circle: Now this is the most apt design for a blouse to wear with a Banarasi saree. Get the front of the blouse stitched in whichever way you like but let the back do the entire talking. Cut the back in a big circle and you are perfect!
Tube blouse: Have a fantastic bright silk-weaved saree and then choose the same colour but go for a tube blouse to marry the tradition with modernity. You will look damn sexy!
Matching blouse: While contrast is definitely in trend, you can go for a simple technique and choose the exact shade of your saree in plain silk. Do not use a woven blouse, but a simple silk blouse in matching colour.
Contrast blouse: Contrasting blouse never goes wrong with a Banarasi silk saree provided you know which colours work better. Green and pink look perfect with red and blue goes fantastically with magenta. Golden and silver combos are in these days. So, go experiment and have fun!
Basic blouse: Banarasi sarees can never go wrong. If you have any doubt or lack of time, just get a simple blouse stitched with elbow sleeves and a slight border if your saree comes with it and you will look fabulous.
