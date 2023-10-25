10 Trendy Heavy Dupatta Designs For Karwa Chauth 2023
25 Oct, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Colourful pure tussar silk hand-painted dupattas
Traditional Phulkari Dupatta from Punjab can be worn on Karwa Chauth
Bandhej and Gotapatti dupatta. An Intricate tie and dye bandhej in a vibrant purple shade is perfect to wear on Karwa Chauth.
Heavy Butter Silk Digital Print Dupatta With Real Mirror And Stone Hand Work And Lace Border
Four side scallops border and pearl hand embroidered velvet dupatta
Handmade nakshi kantha dupatta in pure Bangalore silk
Beautiful chinon dupatta adorned with intricate mirror work.
Heavy multicolour chinon dupatta with thread and sequin work and heavy embroidered border
Silk dupatta with patola print all over
Enchanting blue Banarasi Katan Silk dupatta with golden and silver embroidery can be worn this festive season.
Pale yellow gold hand-woven pure tissue silk Banarasi cutwork dupatta. The dupatta is designed with intricate floral motifs in dull gold zari and meenakari
