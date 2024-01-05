10 Trendy Kanjeevaram Silk Sarees Inspired by Deepika Padukone For 2024
As Deepika Padukone turns 38 years old today, here's a look at some of her most stunning Kanjeevaram silk saree looks.
Deepika Padukone oozes elegance in a rani pink saree with golden borders and matching gold jewellery.
Deepika Padukone flaunts her million-dollar smile in her beautiful light-coloured silk saree with a statement necklace.
Deepika Padukone made jaws drop with her molten golden-coloured Kanjeevaram silk saree for her Bengaluru reception.
Deepika Padukone's vermillion sari was highlighted with floral jaal motifs in gold.
Deepika Padukone takes away our hearts in Sabyasachi saree with the golden zari work.
Deepika Padukone's pink saree with a modest blouse is a must-have for saree lovers. The Varanasi silk brocade sari came in a striking fuchsia shade.
Deepika Padukone steals our gaze in an emerald green-coloured Kanjeevaram saree with exaggerated chikankari pallu.
