10 Trendy and Unique Light Weight Layered Jhumkas 2023
25 Oct, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Light weight layered jhumkas is a must have if you love hoarding unique statemen jewellery.
Gold jali layered jhumkas with a single dangling pearl is an all time favourite for festive lehengas.
Three-tire gold plated jhumkas are evergreen especially for Indian wear.
Meenakari work layered jhumka is ideal for wedding season.
These triple layered jhumkas are super light on the ears and will give a chic boho look to your outfit.
Bird shaped gold layer jhumka with rubies and pearl makes for a statement ear ring to flaunt!
Silver layered jhumka with coloured stones amp up that one pink Indian outfit.
Gold jhumkas with two-layers will give the perfect festive look that is not too gaudy and no too subtle.
