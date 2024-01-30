Trendy Maang Tikka Hairstyles For 2024 Weddings
30 Jan, 2024
Kritika Vaid
Maang tika can be worn with open hair with mid parting and slight puff
This evergreen maang tika bun hairstyle with flowers
Keeping the tresses in front with a waterfall braid
Maang tika also looks good when you have coloured hair
Maang tika fusion hairstyle with lose and open braid
Maang tika and matha patti with open hair style
Trendy blow dry hairstyle with shish patti
Old is gold! This hairstyle with maang tika is OG
A small tika works wonder with tied hair. Alia Bhatt looks beautiful here!
