10 Unique Baby Girl Names Inspired by Goddess Kali
05 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Vanaynia: Represents to the wilderness. Refers to "forest dweller" or "wild woman".
Ishana: Symbolizes mastery. Refers to "lord" or "master".
Aadhya: Represents to beginning and source. Refers to "first" or "original".
Kalyani: Represents to radiant and auspicious. Refers to "prosperity" or "good fortune".
Amara: Represents to timeless and everlasting. Refers to "immortal" or "eternal".
Shakti: Represents harnessing inner power. Refers to "power" or "energy".
Tanvi: Represents to radiant and beautiful. Refers to "delicate" or "graceful".
Devika: Represents divine radiance. Refers to "goddess" or "divine woman".
Kavita: Represents creative energy. Refers to a ‘poem’ or a ‘poetess’.
Kalika: A resonant tribute to the goddess. Means "dark one" or "time".
