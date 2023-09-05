10 Unique Baby Girl Names Inspired by Goddess Kali

05 Sep, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Vanaynia: Represents to the wilderness. Refers to "forest dweller" or "wild woman".

Ishana: Symbolizes mastery. Refers to "lord" or "master".

Aadhya: Represents to beginning and source. Refers to "first" or "original".

Kalyani: Represents to radiant and auspicious. Refers to "prosperity" or "good fortune".

Amara: Represents to timeless and everlasting. Refers to "immortal" or "eternal".

Shakti: Represents harnessing inner power. Refers to "power" or "energy".

Tanvi: Represents to radiant and beautiful. Refers to "delicate" or "graceful".

Devika: Represents divine radiance. Refers to "goddess" or "divine woman".

Kavita: Represents creative energy. Refers to a ‘poem’ or a ‘poetess’.

Kalika: A resonant tribute to the goddess. Means "dark one" or "time".

