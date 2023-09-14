10 Baby Names Inspired By Planets

14 Sep, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Neptune: This name is of Roman origin and means god of the sea.

Ceres: This name is of Roman origin and means goddess of agriculture.

Mercury: This name is of Roman origin and means messenger of the gods. I

Europa: This name is of Greek origin and means broad face.

Mars: This name is of Roman origin and means war.

Jupiter: This name is of Roman origin and means father of the gods.

Pluto: This name is of Roman origin and means the ruler of the underworld.

Eros: This name is of Greek origin and means love.

Aries: This name is of Latin origin and means ram.

