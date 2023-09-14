10 Baby Names Inspired By Planets
14 Sep, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Neptune: This name is of Roman origin and means god of the sea.
Ceres: This name is of Roman origin and means goddess of agriculture.
Mercury: This name is of Roman origin and means messenger of the gods. I
Europa: This name is of Greek origin and means broad face.
Mars: This name is of Roman origin and means war.
Jupiter: This name is of Roman origin and means father of the gods.
Pluto: This name is of Roman origin and means the ruler of the underworld.
Eros: This name is of Greek origin and means love.
Aries: This name is of Latin origin and means ram.
