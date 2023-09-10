10 Baby Names Inspired By Rain

10 Sep, 2023

Raina (German)- Raina means rain or queen.

Rhea (Greek)- Rhea means to flow or to pour.

Talia (Hebrew)- Talia means dewdrop.

Storm (English)- Storm means a violent disturbance of the atmosphere or ruler of the rill.

Riley (Irish)- Riley means little king or ruler of the rill.

Rainier (German)- Rainer means rainy or mighty as rain.

Ariel (Hebrew)- Ariel means lion of God or God's rain.

Raine (Irish)- Raine means rain or water.

Amaya (Spanish)- Amaya means rainy night.

Aira (Irish)- Aira means of the air or of the rain.

