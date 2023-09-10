10 Baby Names Inspired By Rain
10 Sep, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Raina (German)- Raina means rain or queen.
Rhea (Greek)- Rhea means to flow or to pour.
Talia (Hebrew)- Talia means dewdrop.
Storm (English)- Storm means a violent disturbance of the atmosphere or ruler of the rill.
Riley (Irish)- Riley means little king or ruler of the rill.
Rainier (German)- Rainer means rainy or mighty as rain.
Ariel (Hebrew)- Ariel means lion of God or God's rain.
Raine (Irish)- Raine means rain or water.
Amaya (Spanish)- Amaya means rainy night.
Aira (Irish)- Aira means of the air or of the rain.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Baby Names In India And Pakistan