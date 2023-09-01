Names inspired by Lord Krishna's flute can be unique and meaningful.
01 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Here are ten unique baby names inspired by Lord Krishna's flute.
Murali| Meaning: A flute, Seagoing
Venu| Meaning: a bamboo, reed, cane; a flute, fife, pipe
Venugopika| Meaning: Krishna's beloved who enjoys the sound of his flute.
Madhuvamsi: In Sanskrit names, "Madhu" can have various meanings, including "honey" or "sweetness
Venulola| Meaning: The Swinging Flute Player
Muralika| Meaning: A Little Flute
Bansari| Meaning: Flute, Instrument played by Lord Krishna, Flute
Muralidhar| Meaning: A name for boys, meaning "the one who holds the flute."
