Names inspired by Lord Krishna's flute can be unique and meaningful.

01 Sep, 2023

Here are ten unique baby names inspired by Lord Krishna's flute.

Murali| Meaning: A flute, Seagoing

Venu| Meaning: a bamboo, reed, cane; a flute, fife, pipe

Venugopika| Meaning: Krishna's beloved who enjoys the sound of his flute.

Madhuvamsi: In Sanskrit names, "Madhu" can have various meanings, including "honey" or "sweetness

Venuka| Meaning: Flue

Venulola| Meaning: The Swinging Flute Player

Muralika| Meaning: A Little Flute

Bansari| Meaning: Flute, Instrument played by Lord Krishna, Flute

Muralidhar| Meaning: A name for boys, meaning "the one who holds the flute."

Vanshi| Meaning: Flute

