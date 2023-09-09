Delhi is decorated beautifully with unique fountains and flower pots along the roads.
Let's take a look at some glimpses of the capital of India.
For G20 they created beautiful shiv- faced sculpture to glorify the beauty of this bridge.
The heart of India is decked up with the illuminated logo of G20.
A lion statue is instated near the Lok Kalyan Marg near the PM's residence.
India's national bird peacock sculpture is added to the list.
The government created a 28-foot Nataraja statue for the G20 summit.
For the G20 summit, the government crafted South Africa's national animal springbok sculpture.
During G20, meals will be served to the guest on sliver utensils.
The performance, titled Bharat Vadya Darshanam - will showcase the melodius journey of India.
