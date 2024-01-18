10 Ways To Foster Mental Health In 2024
18 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Get enough sleep as it is one of the important things you should do for your mental health.
Remember what triggers your mental health and try to avoid those issues.
Distract yourself by working on a new skill to reduce overthinking.
Practice the rule of “5 things tidying” - trash, dishes, laundry, things with a place and things without a place
Embrace gratitude in your daily routine as it is a positive emotion that can help in acknowledging the goodness around you.
Have an optimistic approach and stay confident about yourself.
Participate in arts like writing a poem or singing as it assists in improving your mental well-being.
Pay attention to the surroundings around you and look for a little bit of awe every day.
Take a break from social media platforms and spend quality time with your loved ones.
