10 Ways to Lose Weight Without Exercise & Gym Within a Month
16 Aug, 2023
Kritika Vaid
1. Always chew food properly and slow down the speed of eating. The brain needs time to process.
2. Eat in small portion sizes so that you don't tend to overeat
3. Increase the quantity of protein in your diet. This will make you feel full and reduce your hunger.
4. Eat more of homemade meals for weight loss. This is a great way to include nutritious foods.
5. Maintain a good balance of fiber-rich foods in your diet. Viscous fiber forms a gel when it comes in contact with water.
6. Increase the intake of water. A person should drink at least three litres of water every day.
7. Always count your calories while eating food at home or outside
8. Always sleep on time and complete your cycle of 8 hours.
9. Avoid taking stress as you tend to eat more when you deal with anxiety.
10. Eliminate sugar-sweetened beverages from your life as they have maximum number of calories.
