Sitting too much can affect brain health.
Lack of socialising can also affect your brain. Meeting people may help to keep the brain active
Eating junk food is not only dangerous for health, but it is deteriorating brain health as well.
Lack of sleep can cause many problems and lead to cognitive decline.
Listening to music at high volume can cause hearing problems.
Using excessive mobile phones lead to distractions, reduces focus and increases stress.
Overconsumption of caffeine can also deteriorate brain health.
Lack of physical activity affects overall health and brain too.
Suppressing emotion deteriorates brain health and leads to stress as well.
Overwork without getting sufficient breaks leads to mental exhaustion.
