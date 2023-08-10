10 Yoga Asanas For a Full Body Workout to Practice Everyday

10 Yoga Asanas For a Full Body Workout to Practise Everyday
10 Aug, 2023
India.com Lifestyle Staff
Downward Dog pose help to stretches hamstrings, shoulder and spine as well
Boat pose involves almost a full body workout. It helps to tone hips and thighs, good for lower back and is extremely good to strengthen abdominal muscle and core.
Utkatasana or chair pose enhance glutes, legs, core strength. It is good for maintaining balance as well.
Tadasana or mountain pose is an easy yoga pose to begin your full body yoga session.
Plank pose is important if you want to work on your core strength and abdominal muscles.
Cobra pose or bhujangasana i s full body stretch-out. It is increases flexibility and enhance body posture as well.
Virabhadra Asana or the Warrior pose II helps to strenghthen the legs, improve body balance and stretches the chest and hips. It is good for building muscles and endurance.
Twisted seated spinal bend is good for posture and spine.
Chakrasana or the wheel pose: This is a fun yoga pose that helps to build arm strength and relaxes the neck and back.
