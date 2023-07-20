Shoulder Stand - stimulates the thyroid gland and enhances blood circulation to the neck area.

20 Jul, 2023

Vineeta Kumar

Plow Pose - stimulates the thyroid gland and helps regulate metabolism.

Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose - A restorative pose which improves blood circulation and relaxes the nervous system.

Skull Shining Breath - breathing technique improves digestion and stimulates the thyroid gland.

Fish Pose - stretches the neck and throat, promoting thyroid health.

Bow Pose - stretches the neck, stimulates the thyroid gland, and strengthens the back muscles.

Camel Pose - stretches the neck and throat, stimulating the thyroid gland.

Bridge Pose - improves blood circulation to the thyroid gland.

Cobra Pose - stimulates the thyroid gland and helps improve digestion.

Alternate Nostril Breathing - breathing technique helps balance the endocrine system and calm the mind.

