Shoulder Stand - stimulates the thyroid gland and enhances blood circulation to the neck area.
20 Jul, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Plow Pose - stimulates the thyroid gland and helps regulate metabolism.
Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose - A restorative pose which improves blood circulation and relaxes the nervous system.
Skull Shining Breath - breathing technique improves digestion and stimulates the thyroid gland.
Fish Pose - stretches the neck and throat, promoting thyroid health.
Bow Pose - stretches the neck, stimulates the thyroid gland, and strengthens the back muscles.
Camel Pose - stretches the neck and throat, stimulating the thyroid gland.
Bridge Pose - improves blood circulation to the thyroid gland.
Cobra Pose - stimulates the thyroid gland and helps improve digestion.
Alternate Nostril Breathing - breathing technique helps balance the endocrine system and calm the mind.
