10 Yoga Asanas to Improve Blood Circulation in Your Body
15 Sep, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Blood circulation is important for the proper functioning of the body and yoga is one of the best ways to boost the flow.
Tadasana or Mountain Pose: Focus on your breath to promote blood circulation throughout your body
Sarvangasana: This inversion pose boosts circulation in the upper body, enhancing thyroid function and calming the nerves.
Halasana or Plow Pose: This asana stimulates blood flow to the neck and spine.
Bhujangasana or Cobra Pose: Opens the chest and stretches the spine, promoting circulation in the lower back and abdominal region.
Dhanurasana or Bow Pose: With this pose the blood flows to the abdominal organs, strengthening the back in the process. It is good for spine and for the gut.
Adho Mukha Svanasana or Downward-Facing Dog: It is one of the easiest poses that helps to improve blood circulation to the brain, while stretching and strengthens the spine.
Matsyasana or Fish Pose: Arch your upper back while resting on your elbows to stimulate circulation in the throat, chest, and heart region.
Uttanasana: Reaching for your toes may help to stimulate blood flow to the head and boost the functioning of the nervous system.
Warrior Pose II: This effective asana helps to stretch the body, makes it flexible and is good for blood flow
Paschimottanasana or Seated Forward Bend: This pose stretches the hamstrings and spine while encouraging blood flow to the abdominal area, kidneys, and liver.
