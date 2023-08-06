Here are ten yoga poses that might help you increase your vitality and boost blood circulation.
Setu Bandhasana, often referred to as Bridge Pose, encourages blood flow to your brain and heart.
The camel position helps enhance cerebral blood flow. Additionally, it helps tonify the spine and relax the nervous system.
Legs up the wall is a straightforward yet effective position that promotes circulation by allowing blood to flow from your legs back to your heart.
The downward-facing dog posture improves circulation in the upper body and the brain, encouraging blood to go into your head.
Cobra Pose helps improve circulation to the spine and abdominal region by stretching your chest and expanding your heart.
The sitting stretch called seated forward bend works the hamstrings and lower back while promoting blood flow to the pelvis and legs.
The twisting chair pose improves circulation and helps to flush out toxins. In this posture, rotate your torso while seated and switching sides.
In Warrior II Pose, the broad stance and extended arms promote blood flow to the legs and hips. Maintain a steady stare over your front hand as you sink into the lunge.
Regular practice of these asanas together with awareness of one's breathing helps improve blood circulation.
