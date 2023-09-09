10 Yoga Asanas to Increase Patience Level and Bring Composure
09 Sep, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Practising yoga everyday can help improve patience level. all asanas are good for relaxation and calmness.
But few of yoga poses can boost patience level
Warrior Pose: It helps to stretch out the muscles in arms and shoulder. It improves body balance and brings that calmness to mind
Vrikshasana or Tree Pose: It helps to improve body balance, help cognition and increase patience level.
Anulom Vilom: The breathing exercise during yoga is great way to boost patience levels and brings calm and composure to the mind.
Warrior Pose II: Giving a full body stretch, this pose can relax the mind, improve patience.
Meditation: This is the best way to improve patience and concentration level
Bhujangasana or Cobra Pose: This yoga pose, when hels for few minutes, can enhance patience level, good for back and abdomen area
Vajrasasn: It is one of the easiest and effective poses to try. It boosts mental health, lowers bloating and is good for back
Shavasana or Corpse Pose: This is a powerful pose for relaxation. It activates relaxation response of body and relieves of all stress.
Seated Forward Bend or Paschimottasana: It elongates the spine, strengthens abdomen, and increase blood circulation.
Standing Forward bend: Holding the pose for few minutes can work good for patience, relieve back pain
