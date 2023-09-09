10 Yoga Poses to Boost Fertility in Men & Women
Marjaryasana pose makes you relax and warms the spine, hips, belly and shoulders
Adho mukha svanasana stretches the front body, arms, hands and shoulders. In addition, the parasympathetic relaxation response is triggered, and the hormonal system is regulated.
Ujjayi Pranayama is a powerful breathing exercise that enhances concentration, enhances blood flow and boost fertility
In Anjaneyasana, the hip flexors, quadriceps, and lower abdomen stretch, increasing blood flow to the whole body.
Balasana posture relaxes the posterior body and induces relaxation.
Malasana pose helps in releasing tension in the lower organs and lower back of the body. It also helps in reducing stress and balancing hormonal level.
Virabhadrasana II is one of the most popular and recommended yoga poses for fertility
Prasarita Padottanasana pose reduces stress and improves overall reproductive health
