11 Best Diwali Puja Outfits And Tips To Style Them
06 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Anarkali: The Anarkali, a flowing, floor-length dress with a fitted bodice, is a feminine and elegant choice for a Diwali puja
Saree: The saree, another traditional Indian outfit, can be draped in a variety of ways, making it a versatile choice for a puja
Salwar kameez: The salwar kameez is a comfortable and stylish option for Diwali that is also easy to move around in, making it ideal for performing puja rituals
Dhoti kurta: A traditional Indian outfit for men, is a sophisticated and stylish choice for a Diwali puja
Lehenga: A traditional Indian skirt and blouse set, ideal for a festive occasion such as Diwali
Set: The set is a coordinated two-piece outfit that is both convenient and stylish for a Diwali puja
Dress: A simple and elegant dress, especially one made of a festive fabric like silk or brocade, is an excellent choice for a Diwali puja
Fusion wear: Consider wearing fusion wear, which combines elements of traditional Indian clothing with Western styles, to add a modern twist to your Diwali puja outfit
Kurta: The kurta is a long, loose-fitting shirt that can be worn with trousers or skirts and is a versatile and comfortable option for both men and women
Suit: The suit can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion and is a classic Western outfit that is also appropriate for a Diwali puja
Gown: The gown is a glamorous and eye-catching option for a more formal Diwali puja
