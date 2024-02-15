11 Edgy Red Blouse Designs to Pair With Your Designer Sarees

15 Feb, 2024

Vineeta Kumar

Simple blouse but with a hint of sheer.

Fully embellished angrakha blouse that looks bejewelled.

A deep v-neck blouse to go with all your saree needs.

A deep-O style blouse, preferrably with full sleeves.

A bustier-style blouse to give an illusion of a collar.

A bralette blouse to imply delicacy with a hint of glamour.

A biker blouse for a statement look - not easy to flaunt!

A Bollywood-style blouse that goes with all kinds of sarees. Make it plunging and sleeveless.

An x-neck blouse which is totally trendy and goes well with both lehengas and sarees.

A fully traditional blouse which is embellished with golden embroidery, comes with a round neck and 3/4th sleeves.

Sequin red blouse with a sweetheart neckline.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ankita Lokhande Inspired Trendy Dulhan Looks 2024

 Find Out More