11 Edgy Red Blouse Designs to Pair With Your Designer Sarees
15 Feb, 2024
Vineeta Kumar
Simple blouse but with a hint of sheer.
Fully embellished angrakha blouse that looks bejewelled.
A deep v-neck blouse to go with all your saree needs.
A deep-O style blouse, preferrably with full sleeves.
A bustier-style blouse to give an illusion of a collar.
A bralette blouse to imply delicacy with a hint of glamour.
A biker blouse for a statement look - not easy to flaunt!
A Bollywood-style blouse that goes with all kinds of sarees. Make it plunging and sleeveless.
An x-neck blouse which is totally trendy and goes well with both lehengas and sarees.
A fully traditional blouse which is embellished with golden embroidery, comes with a round neck and 3/4th sleeves.
Sequin red blouse with a sweetheart neckline.
