10 Essential Safety Tips To Keep In Mind While Bursting Firecrackers
11 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Light firecrackers from a safe distance, use a long stick
Wear safety glasses to protect your eyes from sparks
Avoid wearing synthetic clothes, as they can catch fire easily
Wear a mask while bursting crackers to avoid inhaling harmful toxins
Use earplugs to protect your hearing from the loud noise of firecrackers
Tie your hair back and keep loose clothing away from firecrackers
Keep a bucket of water or a fire extinguisher nearby in case of an emergency
Fireworks should be used in open areas rather than enclosed buildings
Do not attempt to relight a blown firecracker; instead, allow it to cool before disposing of it properly
Before lighting firecrackers, be aware of your surroundings and make sure there are no people or flammable materials nearby
