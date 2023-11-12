10 Essential Safety Tips To Keep In Mind While Bursting Firecrackers

11 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Light firecrackers from a safe distance, use a long stick

Wear safety glasses to protect your eyes from sparks

Avoid wearing synthetic clothes, as they can catch fire easily

Wear a mask while bursting crackers to avoid inhaling harmful toxins

Use earplugs to protect your hearing from the loud noise of firecrackers

Tie your hair back and keep loose clothing away from firecrackers

Keep a bucket of water or a fire extinguisher nearby in case of an emergency

Fireworks should be used in open areas rather than enclosed buildings

Do not attempt to relight a blown firecracker; instead, allow it to cool before disposing of it properly

Before lighting firecrackers, be aware of your surroundings and make sure there are no people or flammable materials nearby

Thanks For Reading!

