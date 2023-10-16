11 Extravagant Celebrity Engagement Rings in Pics
16 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Jay-Z proposed to Beyoncé with a $5 million, 18-carat emerald-cut Lorraine Schwartz diamond ring
Richard Burton proposed to Elizabeth Taylor with a $8.8 million, 33-carat Asscher-cut diamond ring
Kanye West proposed to Kim Kardashian with a $10 million, 15-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond ring
Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer Lopez with a $5 million, 13-carat diamond ring
Aristotle Onassis proposed Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis with 2.6-carat marquise-cut diamond ring
Prince Rainier of Monaco proposed to Grace Kelly with a $4 million, 10.47-carat Cartier diamond ring
Paris Latsis proposed to Paris Hilton with a $4.7 million, 24-carat canary diamond ring
Jeff Bezos proposed to Lauren Sanchez with a $4 million, 20-carat diamond ring
James Packer proposed to Mariah Carey with a $10 million, 35-carat diamond ring
Taika Waititi proposed to Rita Ora with a $2 million, 5-carat ring
Kobe Bryant proposed to Vanessa Bryant with a $4 million, 8-carat diamond ring
