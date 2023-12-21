11 Gorgeous Handloom Saree Types You Must Have in Your Desi Wardrobe
21 Dec, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Saree is a traditional Indian attire that wraps on in six yards of grace.
Different regions and states in India have their own print, weaving style. Here are a few for your closet.
Kanjeevaram Silk: It hails from the Kanchipuram region in Tamil Nadu and is counted as one of the most elegant sarees you must have!
Tussar: Found mostly in west Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, it is made of mulberry silk and has short fibres. It usually leaves a golden sheen look exuding grace.
Chanderi: This is a light stunning blend of silk in warp and cotton weft. It is made on traditional pit looms. This is a must have traditional saree for your closet.
Bandhani: This traditional saree from Rajasthan that exude pure royalty and is an all season wear.
Paithani Silk Saree: These rich hand-woven sarees made of mulberry silk from the Paithan region of Maharashtra.
Patola Print Saree: From region of Patan, these are vibrant sarees that wrap the heritage of Gujarat in its unique designs.
Maheshwari Silk: Stemming from Madhya Pradesh, this silk and cotton saree is woven with brocade and intricate patterns.
Sambalpuri Sarees: From Odisha, these handloom sarees are known for their traditional motifs intricately crafted usually in black, red, white colours.
Banarasi Silk: The name says it all. It is usually hand crafted with zari and gold work and is perfect pick for wedding season.
Kantha Stich Saree: It is a typical saree from Bengal that is simply stitched. Kantha means embroidered silk in Bengali. Add this for an exotic taste your wardrobe.
