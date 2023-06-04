Consuming Alcohol: High percentage of alcohol kills brain cells, lowers brain volume.

04 Jun, 2023

Tahir Qureshi

Covering Head While Sleeping: Amount of carbon dioxide in blood increases & oxygen decreases.

Using Headphones At High Volume

Lack of Sleep: Leads to cognitive issues and death of certain brain cells.

Staying Alone: Socializing encourages growth and development of the brain.

No Exercise: Exercise helps to keep brain healthy by releasing happy hormones called endorphins.

Overeating: Thickening of brain’s blood vessels causing reduced blood supply to brain cells.

Skipping Breakfast: Low sugar and poor nutrient supply to the brain.

Smoking: Shrinkage of brain cells leading to problems like dementia and even death.

Eating Sugary Foods: Destroys brain’s ability to absorb proteins and nutrients.

Working When Sick: Adds to stress and burden. So wait till you recover.

