Consuming Alcohol: High percentage of alcohol kills brain cells, lowers brain volume.
04 Jun, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Covering Head While Sleeping: Amount of carbon dioxide in blood increases & oxygen decreases.
Using Headphones At High Volume
Lack of Sleep: Leads to cognitive issues and death of certain brain cells.
Staying Alone: Socializing encourages growth and development of the brain.
No Exercise: Exercise helps to keep brain healthy by releasing happy hormones called endorphins.
Overeating: Thickening of brain’s blood vessels causing reduced blood supply to brain cells.
Skipping Breakfast: Low sugar and poor nutrient supply to the brain.
Smoking: Shrinkage of brain cells leading to problems like dementia and even death.
Eating Sugary Foods: Destroys brain’s ability to absorb proteins and nutrients.
Working When Sick: Adds to stress and burden. So wait till you recover.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Must Visit Forts in Rajasthan