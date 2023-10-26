11 Indoor Plants for First-Time Gardeners Can Grow Easily
26 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Aloe Vera is a succulent plant with medicinal properties
Anthurium is a colorful flowering plant that requires moderate but consistent watering
Areca Palm is an air-purifying palm tree that can grow quite tall
Money plant is easy to care for and improves air quality
Dracaena Reflexa is a plant that purifies the air and has long slender leaves
Monstera is a large, leafy plant with distinctive fenestrated leaves
The Lucky Bamboo Plant can be grown in both water and soil
Ferns require moist soil to thrive. They are also known as air-purifying plants
Peace lily is a lovely flowering plant is tolerant of low light
Grape Ivy is a low-maintenance plant that aids in air purification
Snake plant requires little care and can thrive in low light and dry conditions
