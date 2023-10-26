11 Indoor Plants for First-Time Gardeners Can Grow Easily

26 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Aloe Vera is a succulent plant with medicinal properties

Anthurium is a colorful flowering plant that requires moderate but consistent watering

Areca Palm is an air-purifying palm tree that can grow quite tall

Money plant is easy to care for and improves air quality

Dracaena Reflexa is a plant that purifies the air and has long slender leaves

Monstera is a large, leafy plant with distinctive fenestrated leaves

The Lucky Bamboo Plant can be grown in both water and soil

Ferns require moist soil to thrive. They are also known as air-purifying plants

Peace lily is a lovely flowering plant is tolerant of low light

Grape Ivy is a low-maintenance plant that aids in air purification

Snake plant requires little care and can thrive in low light and dry conditions

