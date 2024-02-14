11 Inside Photos of The Grand Goa Property For Rakul-Jackky's Wedding
14 Feb, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are tying the note on February 21 in Goa.
The venue is final, the deets are all settles. Let us take a glimpse of the grand Indo-Portuguese ITC Grand in Goa that will be son be decked for the event.
The lavish property has array of amenities to offer.
The weddings bells have started to ring for the couple. The events may take place inside big banquets
The rooms are spacious and beautifully decorated exuding elegance in every bit.
The Presidential suites have indoor pools and lavish interior.
Beyond window lies a beautiful panorama, palm fronds swaying, pool waters glistening, setting the stage for a day cradled in comfort and natural elegance.
ITC Grand Goa is a world where Portuguese-inspired architecture blends with the lush Goan landscape.
Under the open sky and amidst whispers of waves, the beginning of forever awaits.
Stroll through our sunlit courtyards and embrace the holiday spirit beneath swaying palms.
With all the grand settings both indoors and outdoors, the guests are sure in treat to have fun at one of the most elegant wedding to be held!
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Rashmika Mandanna's 7 Spellbinding Looks in Red