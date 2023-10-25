11 Local Markets For Karwa Chauth Shopping in Delhi-NCR
25 Oct, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Chandni Chowk: This is in the heart of Old Delhi and is one of the oldest markets in India. Famous for its wedding shopping, you can find the best things and a hell lot of variety for everything. Visiting here during the festive time is an experience.
Kamla Nagar: This is also located in Old Delhi and is more popular among the young college-going students. There are stunning shops where you can buy the designer stuff and then there are local vendors who would just treat you with everything.
Lajpat Nagar: One of the biggest and most famous markets in Delhi. It is best for street shopping, especially if you are looking to buy ethnic stuff - from clothes to jewellery.
Karol Bagh: This is one of the best markets for wedding shopping for both brides and grooms. You can find everything under the sun being sold there. Just take out one whole day before going there.
Atta market: This is one of the famous markets in Noida. Located in Sector 18, it gets really colurful during the festive times and there's a lot of variety available for clothes and jewellery.
Sadar Bazaar: Find the best and the worst of everything here. This is one wholesale market which supplies everything from clothes to jewellery and home stuff to all over the country. It's heavily crowded and you have to have a lot of patience to visit this place.
Ghantaghar, Ghaziabad: One of the best local markets in Ghaziabad, it has all kinds of stuff from cheap to designer. Visit in a group to extract the best fun from your outing.
Sadar Bazaar, Gurgaon: It is one of the famous markets in Gurugram area and is buzzing with family crowd during the festive season. You have to visit this place to believe the grandeur it holds.
Tilak Nagar: Located in the heart of West Delhi, it is buzzing with pretty faces during the Karwa Chauth time. Go out to get some Henna done or just check out shops and local vendors for quick ethnic shopping.
Sarojini Nagar: Probably the most famous street shopping market in the country, Sarojini is known for selling things cheap. If you really look around and have the patience, you can get top-notch things for unbelievable money.
Uttam Nagar: It's a huge market and you have to keep walking to simply explore the entire area. From clothes, jewellery, food, home decor, to gifting options, it has everything under the sun.