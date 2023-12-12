11 Most Incredible Pearl Earring Designs Ft. Bollywood Actresses
12 Dec, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
What could express your radiance better than a hint of drop pearl like Khushi Kapoor's.
Make that drop longer and combine it with some kundan for more grace like Katrina Kaif's.
Enjoy wearing a colourful pearl for more elegance in your look. This will also bring statement to your look like in case of Kiara's.
Here, Kareena Kapoor wears yellow pearl jewellery with kundan. Go for that with a blind eye!
Wear your diamonds with pearls and see the magic!
Go big on your pearls like Deepika Padukone and wear a big hoop to create a statement look.
Janhvi Kapoor makes pearl work as part of her traditional gold jewellery. Try that!
Priyanka Chopra Jonas goes edgier with a statement and quirky design weaved in pearl.
Choose the biggest-sized pearl you can find and wear it with your choice of stone like how Anushka Sharma does here.
Kangana Ranaut skips on all other jewllery pieces to rock that huge pearl earrings. Go bold like her and let the world look at your ears.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Times Pakistani and Indian Actors Unintentionally Matched Outfits