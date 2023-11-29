11 Must-Try Dishes from Chhattisgarh

29 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Aamat is a tangy and spicy dish cooked with raw mango and veggies

Bara is a savory deep-fried lentil fritter snack

Dal Pithi is a thick and flavorful lentil and wheat flour porridge

Faraa/ Phara is a crispy and flaky deep-fried rice flour snack

Dubki Kadi is a spicy and sour dish with chickpea flour dumplings

Hatphodva is a sweet and delicious rice flour and jaggery flatbread

Khurma is a sweet dish, fried flour coated with sugar

Muthia are steamed rice flour dumplings flavored with various spices

Mahua Juice is a refreshing and flavorful drink prepared from fermented Mahua tree flowers

Til ke Ladoo is a sweet and nutty sesame seed and jaggery laddoo

Healthy Steamed Bafauri Pakoras are steamed appetizers and are made with veggies and a chickpea flour batter

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Meaningful Tattoos For Moms Check Latest Designs

 Find Out More