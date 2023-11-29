11 Must-Try Dishes from Chhattisgarh
29 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Aamat is a tangy and spicy dish cooked with raw mango and veggies
Bara is a savory deep-fried lentil fritter snack
Dal Pithi is a thick and flavorful lentil and wheat flour porridge
Faraa/ Phara is a crispy and flaky deep-fried rice flour snack
Dubki Kadi is a spicy and sour dish with chickpea flour dumplings
Hatphodva is a sweet and delicious rice flour and jaggery flatbread
Khurma is a sweet dish, fried flour coated with sugar
Muthia are steamed rice flour dumplings flavored with various spices
Mahua Juice is a refreshing and flavorful drink prepared from fermented Mahua tree flowers
Til ke Ladoo is a sweet and nutty sesame seed and jaggery laddoo
Healthy Steamed Bafauri Pakoras are steamed appetizers and are made with veggies and a chickpea flour batter
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Meaningful Tattoos For Moms Check Latest Designs