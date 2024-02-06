11 Poisonous Plants to NEVER Keep in Your House

Oleander or Nerium is found in India, Nepal and the Philippines. It grows up to the height of 4m and bears leaves all year round but the leaves contain toxic cardiac glycosides which cause abdominal pain, drooling or even death.
Giant Hogweed: Found in India and America, this looks pretty and contains lots of tiny white flowers but even a single touch can cause burns and skin lesions which take a long time to heal.
Foxglove: Mostly found in Europe, it looks absolutely beautiful with its cone-shaped flowers in the brightest shades of pink and purple. But, it contains digitoxin which is fatal for both people and pets.
Rhododendron or Azalea: Indian Azalea is an evergreen plant and it's also found in China, Taiwan and Japan. It is also used in religious ceremonies. However, its shrubs contain toxic grayanotoxins which can cause vomiting, salivation, coma and even death.
Mistletoe: The mistletoe family has a lot of plants and the one found in India is called Dendrophthoe falcata. But, like most of its family members. Never drink tea or anything made out of the berries, flowers or leaves of this plant.
Nightshade: Known as Kakamachi and Makoi, it's an Indian branched shrub which doesn't grow long but is covered with stellate hairs. All parts of this plant are poisonous.
Caladium: Mostly found as a house plant in many Indian corridors, it has very attractive leaves which contain insoluble calcium oxalates. This can cause swelling of the mouth, tongue and lips.
Daffodil: Mostly known in India as 'Nargis', it has lilly-like flowers which appear like bulbs. The flowers contain nectar-carrying lycorine which is known for causing vomiting, convulsions and irregular heartbeats.
Lily of the valley: Mostly found in Europe, it is too gorgeous for words and looks dreamy. However, all parts of this plant can prove to be irritating to people and animals. It can cause vomiting and irregular heartbeat.
Autumn Crocus: It is majorly found in the mountainous regions of North India and is a beautiful purple-coloured giant flower. But, these bulbs-like flowers contain colchicine and other toxic alkaloids.
Morning Glory: It is native to America but is naturalised in India. Small-sized blue flowers instantly take your attention but contain toxic indole alkaloids causing vomiting in pets and diarrhea in people.
