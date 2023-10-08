11 Side Effects of Consuming Garlic
08 Oct, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Garlic has a lot of health benefits, but do you know it too has side effects? Read on
Eating 1-2 garlic cloves daily can have health benefits, but more can cause bad breath, heartburn, stomach issues, and other unpleasant side effects.
Garlic is used across the world, it causes breath and body odour when eaten raw. The smell in the mouth stays for hours.
Side effects of garlic is noticeable with raw garlic as some people have allergic reactions to it.
When too much of garlic is consumed, it can cause excess gas. Therefore, people tend to fart more after eating Chinese.
Garlic contains fructans, which are FODMAPs that can cause bloating.
Taking garlic supplements may increase the risk of bleeding, especially if you’re taking blood thinners or undergoing surgery
Garlic also causes heartburn. If you have gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), you should lower the intake of garlic.
When applied on skin, raw garlic can cause irritation and skin damage.
Garlic can also lead to diarrhea
Talk to your doctor if you have any underlying health conditions or are taking medications
