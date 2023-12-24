11 Stunning Photos of Christmas Cheers in Hong Kong
24 Dec, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
'Tis the season of joy and merry making with Christmas fervour all the way.
The city of Hong Kong is adorned with the season's greetings and the most gorgeous way possible!
HK has some stunning Christmas trees.
Here are some merry glimpses of Christmas cheers from Hong Kong.
Kowloon West District Centre has a Winterfest going on and is known as the city's best Christmas decoration.
Hong Kong Disneyland has a full ceremony where they light up the Christmas tree and will leave you in awe throughout.
The fantastical Disneyland is lit up in the season's greetings and is a sight to behold.
Streets are decked up with stars, snowflakes, and all things Christmasy.
World's longest escalator is also lit up in colours of Santa, Christmas and joy.
Malls have special features with full Christmas set up that will leave you with a gallery full of memories.
From the moment one lands at Hong Kong airport, it is adorned with unique decor.
