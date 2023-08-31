Ghee is an essential ingredient in Indian cuisine. It is a rich source of fats and hydrates the skin from the inside. Additionally, it prevents skin damage and contributes to overall health.
Lentils contain protein, fibre and vitamins that help to maintain skin health.
Yoghurt is a probiotic that helps to improve skin health and exfoliate it.
Almond is an excellent source of healthy fats and vitamin E, which helps to nourish the skin.
Spinach is full of vitamins C and A which help to improve healthy skin and ward off dryness.
Coconut Milk contains fats and electrolytes, which hydrate skin and improve overall health.
Another food to add to your diet is turmeric. It has anti-inflammatory properties that aid the skin's dryness and irritation.
Mangoes are a high source of vitamin A, which prevents the damage caused by free radicals to the skin.
Keep yourself hydrated. It is necessary to ensure skin health.
Avacado is super delicious and loaded with antioxidants - beta-carotene, Vitamin C and E. It helps to nourish the skin.
Carrots are the best source of Vitamin A and beta carotene which helps with an even skin tone and prevent ageing
