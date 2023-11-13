11 Trendy Non-Bridal Red Lehenga Designs For Girls
13 Nov, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Tamannaah Bhatia's one-shouldered lehenga with a crop top
is perfect for the bridesmaids preferring a non-traditional look.
Ananya Panday's structured lehenga with a giant ruffle dupatta is for the bridesmaids who want to create a statement.
Rakul Preet wears a red bralette with a fully embroidered lehenga and a matching dupatta. This is one look which is both casual and yet not-so-casual.
Pooja Hegde wears the same style in the matching red on red but the vibe of this lehenga is pretty non-fussy which makes you win at your style game.
Wear a modern tiny strappy blouse with a matching red skirt. Carry your dupatta casually on your elbows and you are good to go.
Look expensive in this rich-toned red heavily embroidered chikankari lehenga but give it an effortless vibe with a voluminous silk plain dupatta.
Wear a non-tulle lehenga with a short crop top and you are ready to slay.
Go for a fully sequinned floral lehenga with all sorts of embellishments and wear it without a dupatta.
Match the drama on your blouse with that of a skirt. Again, wear it without a dupatta for a more go-to, casual look.
The easiest way to wear red and not look like a bride is to wear a light, printed lehenga. Simple and elegant.
