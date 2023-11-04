12 Best Saree Looks of Tabu That Are Timeless Forever
04 Nov, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Tabu has turned 52 today.
Tabu's fans are exciting to celebrate her birthday on November 4.
Tabu is one of the most talented and respected actors in the industry.
She is also absolutely stunning from the inside and outside.
Tabu looks wonderful in a saree because of her tall physique and sharp features.
She often wears a black saree and also nver shies away from flaunting sequins.
Once she represented India globally and wore a braletted blouse with her bright pink saree and took the breath away.
Her appearance in a sheer black, floral embroidered saree is also unmatchable.
Tabu perfectly dresses up for her age and never fails to create a statement in a saree.
The actor also loves wearing embellishments and often flaunts golden and silver-coloured sarees.
Which is your favourite look of them all? Also, Happy birthday Tabu!
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Baby Names Inspired By Poems Of William Shakespeare