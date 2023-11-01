12 Celeb-Approved Sleeveless Blouse Designs For All Women
01 Nov, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Inverted blouse: This style goes well with both traditional and western blouses. It's a statement design that represents an inverted sweetheart neckline.
Halter: This kind of sleeveless blouse elongates your neckline and gives you a clean look - quite apt for power-dressing in a saree.
Illusion of mega sleeves: Now, this is one style that never goes out of style where you don't define the fabric on your sleeves and extend the neckline to an inch beyond the shoulder to give an illusion of mega sleeves.
Choli cut: One of the most famous and oldest forms of style because it would be carried by the Indian royalties. Simply carve the bustline of your blouse with embellishments or embroidery and remove the sleeves.
Ruffle neckline: This makes you look both cute and elegant. There's a lot of opportunity to experiment with this kind of style. Have the shoulder of your blouse stitched in ruffles or use an elongated halter neckline in the same fabric.
Corset design: Corsets would be traditionally won in the 17th century by the natives of Europe and the UK. But, fashionistas all over the world have begun to experiment with wearing them on the red-carpets with gowns and sarees. Back home, Bhumi Pednekar loves them dearly.
Plunging neckline: One of the most popular styles when it comes to donning a sleeveless blouse among Bollywood actresses - this kind of style is difficult to carry but symbolises confidence if you can flaunt it.
Spaghetti style: This is a very sleek, simple and sexy style for those who prefer no-nonsense styling. Just have your blouse stitched like a cropped spaghetti top and you are good to go.
Tube blouse: These kinds of blouses without sleeveless or any kind of shoulder support are tricky to carry but look absolutely chic and modern. Just stick them on your body or tie them at the back.
Bralette: Just go big on glamour and wear a bralette with your exquisite sarees. You will be the statement yourself, darling!
Jewelled design: Use lots of stones, mirror-threads or pearl strings to create a gorgeous pattern hanging from your shoulders to your arms.
Collar illusion: Vidya Balan looks absolutely gorgeous flaunting this kind of a style. It provides a structure to your body and gives an illusion of a collar on a sleeveless blouse.
