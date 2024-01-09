12 Creative Hairstyles Inspired by Mithila Palkar
09 Jan, 2024
Vineeta Kumar
A pony but make it messy and voluminous. This goes best with sleek dresses and casual outfits.
If you have curly hair like Mithila, embrace them and in fact, curl them even more for a statement effect.
Sleek and simple is the way to go, especially for formal events. Keep your hair straight and do a side-parting with a sleek low ponytail.
Now, this is one of the most relevant hairdos which goes with both traditional and western outfits. Just blow dry your hair for a little volume and then half tie it.
Now this is the hairdo for the perfect traditional look. Tie your hair in a bun and style it with statement earrings.
This is a truly glamorous way to flaunt your hair with those backless dresses. Straighten your hair, tie your hair in a bun and take out sleek strands of hair to line up your face.
This is the vintage duo and you should try this once in your lifetime. Simply part your hair towards the side and do slight waves.
Just tie your hair in a low bun and put a little Gajra to cover the knot. The easiest and the most gorgeous way to flaunt your natural hair.
An updo is the best thing to flaunt that i-give-a-damn face. This goes best with the fusion looks.
Another updo but make it glamorous. Add hair accessories and take out curls the curls.
Just add a broad hairband to amp up your look and wear it with brightly coloured pants.
And this one looks the best with your ethnic outfits. Reserve this hairdo for your wedding and festive appearances. Tie your hair in a sleek bun and put a Gajra over it.
