12 Dalai Lama Quotes That Will Truly Inspire You-In Pics
"Love and compassion are necessities, not luxuries. Without them humanity cannot survive"- Dalai Lama
“Share your knowledge. It is a way to achieve immortality.”- Dalai Lama
“Although you may not always be able to avoid difficult situations, you can modify the extent to which you can suffer by how you choose to respond to the situation.”-Dalai Lama
“As you breathe in, cherish yourself. As you breathe out, cherish all beings.”-Dalai Lama
“Sometimes one creates a dynamic impression by saying something, and sometimes one creates as significant of an impression by remaining silent.”- Dalai Lama
“Judge your success by what you had to give up in order to get it.”- Dalai Lama
“Happiness is not something readymade, it comes from your own actions.”- Dalai Lama
“Give the ones you love wings to fly, roots to come back, and reasons to stay.”- Dalai Lama
“The goal is not to be better than the other man, but your previous self.”- Dalai Lama
“People take different roads seeking fulfillment and happiness. Just because they’re not on your road doesn’t mean they’ve gotten lost.”- Dalai Lama
“The true hero is one who conquers his own anger and hatred.”- Dalai Lama
“If you think you are too small to make a difference, try sleeping with a mosquito.”- Dalai Lama
