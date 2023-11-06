12 Ghazab Sequin Sarees From Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party
06 Nov, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Kriti Sanon: That blue sequin saree with all sorts of embellishments is perfect for someone as tall as her.
Mira Kapoor: Go sheer, go sequin and go sexy on the blouse with this kind of saree.
Fatima Sana Shaikh: If you fear flaunting so much sequin, just go subtle on the sequin and wear a fully sequinned blouse instead.
Tamannah Bhatia: Just choose a pretty ombre colour combo and go crazy with your styling.
Gauri Khan: Simple, elegant and graceful - choose a beige or a white sheer sequin saree to create a statement.
Disha Patani: Just flaunt your gorgeous figure in a bralette with a fully-sequinned saree and take over the event.
Rhea Chakraborty: Choose a subtle colour - either off-white or pastel and drape it in a glamorous way to make heads turn at the event.
Sobhita Dhulipala: Grey doesn't look good on anyone but if you are choosing a sequin saree, fret not and style it in any way you want.
Alaya F: Go big on any funky colour and trust that a sequin saree in such bright colours will do wonders on your frame.
Sharvari: Is it sequin or print? Let others guess your style game as you choose to wear a fully-sequinned graphic saree to make jaws drop at any function.
Madhuri Dixit: Black is safe and it's also the most gorgeous colour ever. You can choose any sequin saree in this shade even with closed eyes.
Huma Qureshi: Remember the idea is to have fun. So, don't think about whether you'll be able to do justice with a certain colour or not. If you like it, wear it - sequins are for all!
