12 Latest and Dazzling Payal Designs for Women
19 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Kundan Payal: A traditional Indian payal with detailed kundan work
Anklet with gemstones: A luxurious payal design adorned with gleaming gemstones such as diamonds, rubies, or sapphires
Adjustable Payal: A convenient payal design that can be adjusted to fit any ankle size
Gold Payal: A timeless and classic payal design crafted of pure gold
Layered Payal: A trendy payal with numerous layers of chains and beads
Oxidized Payal: A fashionable payal design with a vintage feel
Meenakari Payal: Another traditional Indian payal pattern, this time with vibrant meenakari enamel work
Silver Payal: A versatile and affordable payal design made of pure silver
Beaded Payal: A traditional payal style with exquisite beads that jingle with every step
Filigree Payal: A delicate and feminine payal pattern with beautiful filigree work
Coin Payal: A traditional payal design with dangling coins that make a pleasant chime
Charm Payal: A lively and fun payal pattern with hanging charms like hearts, stars, or flowers
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Navratri Chaniya Choli Outfit Designs 2023