12 Latest and Dazzling Payal Designs for Women

19 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Kundan Payal: A traditional Indian payal with detailed kundan work

Anklet with gemstones: A luxurious payal design adorned with gleaming gemstones such as diamonds, rubies, or sapphires

Adjustable Payal: A convenient payal design that can be adjusted to fit any ankle size

Gold Payal: A timeless and classic payal design crafted of pure gold

Layered Payal: A trendy payal with numerous layers of chains and beads

Oxidized Payal: A fashionable payal design with a vintage feel

Meenakari Payal: Another traditional Indian payal pattern, this time with vibrant meenakari enamel work

Silver Payal: A versatile and affordable payal design made of pure silver

Beaded Payal: A traditional payal style with exquisite beads that jingle with every step

Filigree Payal: A delicate and feminine payal pattern with beautiful filigree work

Coin Payal: A traditional payal design with dangling coins that make a pleasant chime

Charm Payal: A lively and fun payal pattern with hanging charms like hearts, stars, or flowers

