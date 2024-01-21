12 Lovely Earrings Designs From Sara Tendulkar's Jewellery Basket
21 Jan, 2024
Vineeta Kumar
Kundal earrings: Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara loves to keep it subtle even with traditional outings. This not-so-big and statement-enough pair of Kundan earrings is perfect.
Pearl drop earrings: Sara loves understated looks and you would often see her flaunting pearls like this.
Broad Hoops: Sara Tendulkar flaunts a sea shell-inspired pattern in her broad hoops to go with a maxi dress.
Statement diamond earrings: Following her penchant for graceful and old-money looks, she has a lot of diamond pairs. This one is just perfect for both Western and traditional looks.
Basic hoop: Sara Tendulkar prefers simplicity over anything else and therefore, you will a lot of basic hoop designs in her earrings collection.
More hoops: This is a basic gold Bali design that goes well with any dress, formal or casual look.
Chandelier design: If you are going subtle or basic with your outfit, just amp up your vibe with a pair of chandelier earrings.
Tiny flower: Sara Tendulkar often wears these flower tops, simply because a little bit of cuteness shall always stay alive in your look.
More flower: Another understated and lovely look by Sara in her favourite flower tops.
Pearl hoops: Hoops are easy to wear and they are so versatile they go with every look. So have more and more pairs of hoops like Sara.
Diamonds and flowers: Go for long, big diamond earrings, especially when going big on your whole look for a wedding or an evening function.
Chain earrings: This instantly pops up your look and adds glamour. Keep your hair tied like Sara to flaunt that extra bling in your ears.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Winter Thyroid Control: 7 Yoga Asanas to Manage Symptoms