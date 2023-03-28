Chena is dipped in sweet yoghurt and a hint of masala made of jeera and black salt. It makes for a perfect mix of sweet and sour.
Chura Matar is made with flattened rice soaked in desi ghee and cooked with spices along with green peas, raisins and saffron.
Gol Gappas are filled with a spicy mixture of boiled potatoes and then topped with tangy chutneys, curd and other spices with sev.
Lassi is served in a kulhad topped with Rabri. You cannot miss this sweet delight.
The jalebis or imartis are a sweet, unmissable treat in Varanasi.
Baati is a wheat ball stuffed with sattu, and chokha is a mash of brinjal and potatoes mixed with various spices.
Sabji Kachori makes for the most popular breakfast option. There are two different types of kachoris- badi and choti kachori, which are savoured with aloo sabzi.
Laung lata is made of maida that forms a pocket for the filling, made of mawa or khoa and meva. It is then folded and sealed with a laung (clove),
Tamatar Chaat is a spicy preparation in which tomatoes are mixed with hing, pounded ginger, green chillies and spices with the addition of boiled potatoes.
Paan is made from beetle leaves, supari, and a mixture of condiments and eaten with tobacco.
Malaiyyo is a popular street dessert wherein the milk froth is flavoured with saffron and cardamoms and garnished with pistachios.
Thandai from Banaras is made with seasonal fruit that is enjoyed by many in the city.
