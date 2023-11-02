12 New Sabyasachi Blouse Designs For This Wedding Season
02 Nov, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Heavily embellished: Sabyasachi is known to go big with his designs and this is the most popular design from his collection where everything is there - print, embroidery, sequins, and colours.
Velvet: This is the perfect fabric for winter and gives a beautiful shine to your overall look. Wear these velvet blouses with a simple saree or go for a statement look with sequinned sarees.
High neck: Favourite of Deepika Padukone, these kinds of blouses provide a defined neckline and look regal with heavy sarees.
Full Sleeves: Now, this is something perfect for the winter brides. This provides a sheen of royalty to the otherwise regular blouses.
Rajputi Poshak Style: Utterly royal and graceful, these kinds of styles are mostly famous in Rajasthan but trust Sabyasachi to extract our culture and make it a trend for the world to follow.
Halter neck: This modern design elongates your neck and gives a sense of power and grace to your outfit. Every woman should have this style in her wardrobe.
Sequinned: If it's not sequinned, it's not Sabasachi! Try these super sparkly, super shimmer designs with your subtle sarees or go big and wear sequin on a sequin.
Jacket style: Another perfect style for the winter brides, you can wear these jacket blouses with simple sarees or printed sarees for that rocking party look.
Strappy blouse: Wear this style to look chic and modern. This is the most effortless design by Sabyasachi.
Lace blouse: A lace blouse will always give a delicate look and it will resonate well with those who carry a shy personality.
Embroidered blouse: How about a fully embroidered blouse with your lehenga or saree? There are no second thoughts here, just go for it!
Banarasi blouse: You must have heard of the Banarasri sarees and how plain or subtle blouses go with them. But, who said that's the formula? Wear your banarasi blouse with the same patterned lehenga or a saree.
